Ancient Yellowstone: Force of Nature

Curiosity Original
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Where dinosaurs, mammoths, and volcanoes reveal Yellowstone's buried past.
Uncover how Yellowstone was shaped by dinosaurs, mammoths, early humans, and immense volcanic change. From Triceratops fossils and petrified forests to mammoth hunts and the shifting hotspot beneath the park, the film connects deep history to the landscape we know today. Sign up to see how scientists piece together a wilderness shaped by survival and upheaval.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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