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Ancient Yellowstone (Season 2)

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Beneath Yellowstone's beauty, scientists uncover mammoths, dinosaurs, and a restless supervolcano.

This season expands the scientific exploration of Greater Yellowstone, from mammoth excavations and the first Americans to triceratops fossils and the shifting path of the volcanic hotspot below. Each episode follows evidence, debate, and discovery across deep time, revealing why this landscape still shapes how scientists understand extinction, survival, and Earth's changing forces.

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3 episodes

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