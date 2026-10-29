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Eternal Egypt

95% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Where buried treasures, living traditions, and the Nile keep Egypt alive.

Uncover how Egypt still yields new discoveries while its oldest myths and monuments continue to shape daily life. This series moves from pyramids, temples, and necropolises to the Nile, Rosetta, Luxor, and beyond, revealing a civilization that keeps reinventing itself. Sign up to experience a richer view of Egypt, where ancient history still speaks in the present.

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4 episodes

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