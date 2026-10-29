Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Scanning the Nile

95% loved this4 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Ancient Egypt's lost waterways and sunken cities come sharply into view.

Follow international scientists as they use advanced archaeological technology to scan the Nile, from Alexandria to Lake Nasser and the Red Sea. The series reveals how the river shaped monuments, capitals, and vanished branches while uncovering submerged ruins, buried ports, and long-hidden clues. Sign up to see ancient Egypt reexamined through discoveries still emerging from the water and sand.

Episode guide

4 episodes

Love Scanning the Nile? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Scanning the Nile, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.