Scanning the Nile

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Ancient Egypt's lost waterways and sunken cities come sharply into view.
Follow international scientists as they use advanced archaeological technology to scan the Nile, from Alexandria to Lake Nasser and the Red Sea. The series reveals how the river shaped monuments, capitals, and vanished branches while uncovering submerged ruins, buried ports, and long-hidden clues. Sign up to see ancient Egypt reexamined through discoveries still emerging from the water and sand.
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