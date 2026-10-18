Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Invention of Surgery

95% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the operating theater, courage and curiosity reshape the human body.

Discover how generations of surgeons transformed the body from forbidden mystery into a map that could be studied, challenged, and healed. From ancient skull operations to breakthroughs in anatomy, anesthesia, and antisepsis, this series reveals the risky ideas and relentless experimentation behind modern surgery. Sign up to see how medicine changed when people dared to look inside.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love The Invention of Surgery? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Invention of Surgery, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.