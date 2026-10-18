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The Body

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Inside you, organs trade hidden messages that shape health and longevity.

Rethink the human body as a living network, where organs communicate directly through microscopic signals rather than simply taking orders from the brain. This series explores cutting-edge imaging, the surprising influence of organs like the kidneys, fat, and bones, and how these hidden conversations are reshaping medicine. Sign up to see the science changing how we understand life itself.

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3 episodes

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