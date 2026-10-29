David Attenborough's Light On Earth

Curiosity Original
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David Attenborough reveals the secret language of Earth’s living lights.
Guided by David Attenborough, explore the science behind bioluminescence, from fireflies and glowing fungi to luminous seas and deep-ocean creatures. New camera technology captures this phenomenon with striking clarity as researchers uncover how living light can attract, warn, deceive, and survive. Sign up to see nature transformed into one of its most mysterious spectacles.
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