Dragons & Damsels

At one summer lake, ancient aerial hunters reveal lives as dramatic as any vertebrate.
Spend a season beside a lake as dragonflies and damselflies hunt, mate, defend territories, and survive threats above and below the water. Drawing on their 330 million year history, the film reveals behavior of striking complexity, from underwater larvae to precision flight that still challenges modern engineers. Sign up to see familiar insects become extraordinary.
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