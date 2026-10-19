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The Making Of David Attenborough's Light On Earth

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See how new cameras reveal Earth’s hidden world of living light.

Go behind the scenes with Sir David Attenborough and filmmaker Martin Dohrn as they capture bioluminescence in ways cameras could not before. From glowing worms and beetles to underwater ostracods and dolphins moving through flashing seas, this film shows how new imaging techniques uncover behavior, environments, and scientific insights that were once out of reach.

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