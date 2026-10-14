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David Attenborough's Ant Mountain

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A billion wood ants turn a frozen mountain into a living empire.

In the Swiss Jura, David Attenborough reveals how tiny wood ants heat their nests, farm aphids, make antibiotics, and wage acid battles. More astonishing still, thousands of nests choose cooperation over war, forming a vast supercolony that challenges accepted ideas about evolution. Sign up to see how this miniature society rivals the drama and complexity of our own.

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