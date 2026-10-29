Insect Apocalypse

Curiosity Original
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As insect populations collapse, the hidden machinery of life starts to fail.
This episode examines the global decline of insects and why their loss threatens pollination, food crops, and entire ecosystems. Drawing on scientific observations and practical solutions, it reveals what is driving the crisis and what can help reverse it. Sign up to see how a problem this small could reshape life on Earth.
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