Secret Life Underground

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Descend beneath the surface to witness Earth's hidden engines of life.
Explore the subterranean systems that shape our planet, from soil organisms and fungi to cave species adapted to darkness and scarcity. As scientists reveal how roots, bacteria, earthworms, and isolated ecosystems work together, each discovery makes the world below feel more intricate and essential. Sign up to see the unseen forces sustaining life on Earth.
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