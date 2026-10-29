Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Secret Life Underground

97% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Descend beneath the surface to witness Earth's hidden engines of life.

Explore the subterranean systems that shape our planet, from soil organisms and fungi to cave species adapted to darkness and scarcity. As scientists reveal how roots, bacteria, earthworms, and isolated ecosystems work together, each discovery makes the world below feel more intricate and essential. Sign up to see the unseen forces sustaining life on Earth.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Secret Life Underground? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Secret Life Underground, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.