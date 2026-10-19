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Hacking our Microbiome

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Inside your body, trillions of microbes may be shaping your health.

Explore the hidden ecosystem of the human microbiome and what new science is revealing about its role in digestion, immunity, vitamins, and even communication with the brain. Comparing Western populations with more diverse microbiomes in non-Western communities, this episode asks how modern life may be changing us and what that could mean for healthier living.

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