Parasite Planet

Curiosity Original
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Inside hidden food webs, tiny creatures quietly reshape life on Earth.
Rethink everything you know about parasites as this episode reveals how they influence food webs, biodiversity, and even the survival of other species. From salt marshes to endangered fish habitats, scientists uncover surprising ecological roles that make these overlooked organisms impossible to dismiss. Sign up to see nature from a far more complex perspective.
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