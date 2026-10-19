Skinny Genes

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
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When the science of weight points straight to your DNA.
This Bright Now episode examines how genetics shape body weight, from appetite and metabolism to the inherited patterns behind thinness and obesity. Drawing on major research from the UK, it challenges familiar assumptions about willpower and reveals why some bodies respond differently to the same habits. Sign up to watch a sharper, more compassionate look at one of health's most personal questions.
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