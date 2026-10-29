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Mysteries of the Bayeux Tapestry

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An epic embroidery reveals the conquest that reshaped medieval England.

Examine the nearly 70-meter embroidery that recounts William of Normandy's 1066 invasion of England and the upheaval that ended the Viking era and began chivalry and feudal Europe. As historians and scientists probe its missing ending, origins, makers, and purpose, each detail opens a sharper view of a pivotal turning point in history.

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