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The History of Home Presents... History's Greatest Homes

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Inside palaces and mansions where power, taste, and ambition took shape.

Step inside legendary homes from royal palaces to American mansions, and see how architecture, art, and extravagance were used to project status and shape history. From Hampton Court Palace and Chateau Fontainebleau to Monticello, Hearst Castle, and the Vanderbilt estates, each episode reveals the people, design choices, and ambitions behind these enduring landmarks.

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4 episodes

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