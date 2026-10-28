The History of Home Narrated by Nick Offerman

Curiosity Original
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From caves to floating schools, discover how shelter shaped civilization.
Narrated by Nick Offerman, this series explores how people built, adapted, and imagined home across time, from ancient caves and adobe settlements to castles, high rises, and future focused designs. You will see how culture, survival, craft, and technology are written into the places we live, making each episode a rich reason to keep watching.
Episode guide3 episodes
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