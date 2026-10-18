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Ancient Engineering

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How ancient builders turned stone, roads, and temples into enduring breakthroughs.

Explore the architectural achievements of antiquity, from pyramids and temples to roads and fortresses, and see how their builders solved immense problems with simple tools. This season reveals the ideas and techniques that inspired later engineers and helped shape the modern world. Sign up to uncover the ingenuity still built into the world around you.

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10 episodes

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