Curiosity Original
93% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the inventions that built our speed obsessed world.
Explore the time-saving inventions we depend on, and see how they reshape cities, work, movement, and daily life. From elevators to malls, microwaves, disposable cups, and dishwashers, this series connects familiar tools to much bigger questions about efficiency and modern living. Sign up to watch a smart, surprising look at how humanity tries to save time.
Episode guide8 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free