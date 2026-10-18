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FASTER!

93% loved this8 episodes4KCC
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Inside the inventions that built our speed obsessed world.

Explore the time-saving inventions we depend on, and see how they reshape cities, work, movement, and daily life. From elevators to malls, microwaves, disposable cups, and dishwashers, this series connects familiar tools to much bigger questions about efficiency and modern living. Sign up to watch a smart, surprising look at how humanity tries to save time.

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8 episodes

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