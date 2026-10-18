4th & Forever: Alcoa

Curiosity Original
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A small Tennessee town chases glory beneath the Smoky Mountains.
Step inside Alcoa High School, a southern Appalachia football powerhouse shaped by a century of hard work and 18 state championships. This series goes beyond the scoreboard, exploring a community confronting its history, diversity, and the pressures of 2020 while pursuing a sixth straight title. Sign up to see how tradition, identity, and competition collide on every snap.
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