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Terror!

91% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the attacks that reshaped nations, justice, and modern political conflict.

This series revisits terrorist attacks that changed history, from the King David Hotel bombing and the Milk Bar attack to the USS Cole and Norway in 2011. Through firsthand testimony, political context, and the lasting consequences for survivors and nations, it reveals how violence reverberates far beyond the blast. Sign up to watch history examined at its most consequential.

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6 episodes

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