Berlin 1945

95% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Witness Berlin's final year through the memories of those who lived it.
This series revisits Berlin's most fateful year in cinematic style, guided by the people who experienced it firsthand. Across diaries, memories, files, and pictures, the city emerges in intimate and devastating detail, revealing how everyday life persisted as history closed in. Sign up to see a defining year from the inside.
Episode guide3 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free