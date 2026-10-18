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Berlin 1945

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Witness Berlin's final year through the memories of those who lived it.

This series revisits Berlin's most fateful year in cinematic style, guided by the people who experienced it firsthand. Across diaries, memories, files, and pictures, the city emerges in intimate and devastating detail, revealing how everyday life persisted as history closed in. Sign up to see a defining year from the inside.

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3 episodes

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