D-Day: Wings of Victory

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Inside the air campaign that made Normandy's liberation possible.
See D-Day from above as this film reconstructs the vast Allied air operation over Normandy, from paratrooper drops and glider assaults to bomber raids and command bunker coordination. It reveals why aviation was central to the strategy and how thousands of aircraft shaped a decisive 24 hours of war. Sign up to watch the scale, precision, and stakes come into focus.
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