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Flexible Buildings

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Cities at a breaking point, redesigned for a livable future.

As urban populations surge, this film examines how architects, planners, and researchers are rethinking buildings, mobility, housing, and resources. Explore bold ideas, from adaptable neighborhoods and robotic interiors to low water construction materials, all aimed at making cities more human and sustainable. It is a smart, future-facing look at how we may live together next.

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