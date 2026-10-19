Flexible Buildings

93% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Cities at a breaking point, redesigned for a livable future.
As urban populations surge, this film examines how architects, planners, and researchers are rethinking buildings, mobility, housing, and resources. Explore bold ideas, from adaptable neighborhoods and robotic interiors to low water construction materials, all aimed at making cities more human and sustainable. It is a smart, future-facing look at how we may live together next.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free