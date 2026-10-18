Heavy Lift

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Inside the machines that move the impossible, from floodgates to giant aircraft.
Meet the engineers and mechanics behind some of the world’s largest lifting and moving equipment, from Venice’s vast flood barrier system to the jumboisation of cruise ships and the Antonov An-225. Each episode reveals how precision, scale, and problem solving make these feats possible, giving you a deeper look at modern engineering worth signing up to explore.
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