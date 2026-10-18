The Great Underground War

Beneath shattered battlefields, the First World War became a deadly war of mines.

Discover how fighting in the Great War moved beneath the surface, from the tunnels of Ypres and the Somme to brutal underground battles at Vauquois and in the Dolomites. Through archeology, letters, and battlefield evidence, the series reveals the tactics, fear, and human cost hidden below the trenches. Sign up to uncover a powerful side of wartime history rarely seen so clearly.