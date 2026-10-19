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Druids - The Mystery of Celtic Priests

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Archaeology cuts through myth to reveal the true power of the Druids.

Step beyond fantasy and examine what archaeology, ancient texts, and new findings can actually reveal about the Celtic priesthood. From ritual killings and royal power to astronomy, sacred sites, and Ireland's lasting legacy, this film builds a richer, more complicated portrait that rewards every minute of attention.

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