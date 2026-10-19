Mystery of the Celtic Tomb

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An ancient Alpine grave reveals the hidden roots of Celtic culture.
In the European Alps, archaeologists investigate a 3,000-year-old burial site, preserved mine artifacts, and a mysterious wooden structure buried beneath tombs. Their findings challenge old myths about the Celts, revealing a wealthy, technically skilled society connected across Europe. Sign up to see how each excavation deepens the mystery.
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