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Ancient Engineering: Middle East

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Where desert empires turned mud, water, and wind into world-changing design.

Explore how ancient builders across the Middle East shaped cities, controlled rivers, cooled homes, and raised monumental structures with remarkable precision. From Mesopotamian canals and ziggurats to Petra’s water systems and Persian wind catchers, this film reveals engineering ideas that still echo through modern design. Sign up to see how early innovation helped build civilization itself.

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