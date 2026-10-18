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Ancient Engineering: China

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Where walls, clocks, and gunpowder reveal a civilization of bold invention.

Explore how ancient Chinese engineers transformed defense, navigation, timekeeping, and construction through breakthroughs that still resonate today. From the Great Wall to the crossbow, compass, mechanical clock, and gunpowder, this film connects iconic achievements to the ideas behind them. Sign up to see how one civilization helped shape the foundations of the modern world.

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