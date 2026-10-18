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Ancient Engineering: Rome

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Where roads, aqueducts, and arenas reveal Rome's engineering genius.

Discover how Roman engineers built the roads, bridges, aqueducts, and monumental arenas that powered an empire and shaped city life for millions. From gravity fed water systems to the Colosseum's vast infrastructure, this film uncovers the practical brilliance behind structures that still stand today. Sign up to see how ancient innovation laid foundations that still influence modern engineering.

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