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Deadly Science (Season 2)

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Where venom, disease, flight, and fire test the limits of human discovery.

This season reveals how innovators risked everything as deadly failures became breakthroughs that changed humanity. Across stories of venom, infectious disease, flight, electricity, and more, you will see how fragile progress can be, and why each hard-won insight still matters. Sign up to follow the peril, persistence, and consequences behind world-changing science.

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6 episodes

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