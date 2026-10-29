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Pathways to Mars

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From Mariner 4 to Perseverance, Mars comes into focus.

See how six decades of NASA missions transformed Mars from a distant mystery into a target for science and future human exploration. From the first close-up images to rovers, landers, and helicopters searching for signs of past life, this episode reveals how each breakthrough built the next. Sign up to watch the story of discovery unfold step by step.

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