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Engineering Life

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Nature's strangest talents become blueprints for tomorrow's medicine and technology.

See how scientists turn evolution's most remarkable solutions into human breakthroughs, from spider silk stronger than steel for future materials to dogs detecting disease and alligator biology inspiring new treatments. As heart repair and regenerative medicine push even further, this episode reveals how studying life itself could reshape our health and future.

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