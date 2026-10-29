Prescription: Nutrition

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Where science, flavor, and everyday choices converge on the plate.
Doctors, chefs, and nutritionists examine how dietary changes can improve health and longevity, with a close look at plant-based foods, whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. Alongside the research, chefs show how satisfying flavor can reshape what healthy eating looks like, giving this film both practical insight and lasting relevance.
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