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Forecasting the Big One

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Inside the race to forecast Earth’s deadliest shocks before they strike.

This episode examines why earthquakes remain so hard to predict, from Turkey and Syria to Cascadia and the San Andreas. You will see how scientists model fault behavior, test rock healing in the lab, and refine long-term forecasts from past quakes. It is a smart, urgent look at the science that could help save lives.

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