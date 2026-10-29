Gravitational Waves: A New Universe

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Hear the universe through ripples from black holes and ancient cosmic violence.
This episode reveals how scientists detect gravitational waves, the faint distortions in spacetime predicted by Einstein, using LIGO and a galaxy-wide pulsar timing array. You will see how these signals can map black holes, violent cosmic events, and the history of the universe in ways light cannot. Sign up to watch a new kind of astronomy come into focus.
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