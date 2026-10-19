ECHO: The Penguin’s Bodyguard

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A robot glides across Antarctic ice to protect emperor penguins.
Meet ECHO, an autonomous yellow rover built to move quietly through an emperor penguin colony and scan tagged birds with minimal disturbance. As scientists track survival, breeding success, and the effects of shrinking sea ice, this episode reveals how robotics is reshaping wildlife research in one of Earth’s harshest environments. Sign up to see technology and conservation collide in real time.
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