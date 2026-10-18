Climate Impact Asia

Curiosity Original
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Where rising seas, storms, and fault lines redefine Southeast Asia's future.
Explore how leading scientists from the Earth Observatory of Singapore investigate sea level rise, coastal hazards, volcanoes, tectonics, and food security across Southeast Asia. Using field data, past records, and emerging technologies, the series reveals why the next decade is critical, and why understanding the science behind these risks makes this an especially rewarding watch.
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