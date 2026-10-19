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Antarctica Science Below Zero

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At the frozen edge of Earth, scientists track the planet's hidden pulse.

Join researchers in Antarctica as they endure extreme conditions to study climate change and the Southern Ocean's powerful currents. Alongside the Chilean Antarctic Institute and specialists in marine ecosystems, this episode reveals how ocean circulation shapes life, oxygenation, and the planet's balance. It is a rewarding look at science unfolding in one of Earth's most remote environments.

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