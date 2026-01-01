On Chile's wave-battered rocks, a tiny predator raises her young.
Discover the hidden life of the chungungo, the smallest otter, on Chile's wild Pacific coast. Follow a mother and her two growing pups as they hunt through icy kelp forests, learn to survive, and reveal the intelligence and family bonds behind one of the ocean's least known predators. Sign up to see a rare marine world through their eyes.
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Frequently asked questions
Yes. Every plan unlocks the full library — including all Curiosity Originals like Chungungo: The World's Smallest Otter — in up to 4K, ad-free, on all your devices.
Chungungo: The World's Smallest Otter is a Curiosity Original, exclusive to Curiosity Stream.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
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