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Octopus Encounters

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Beneath Pacific waters, a brilliant shape-shifter reveals its strangest secrets.

Explore the uncanny world of Pacific octopuses, from a rare feeding frenzy on the seafloor to a mother guarding thousands of eggs until they hatch. Along the way, discover how blue blood, three hearts, and arm-driven intelligence make these elusive animals feel almost alien. Sign up to see remarkable behavior that rewards every minute of attention.

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