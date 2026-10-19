Night At The Aquarium

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
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When the lights go out, an aquarium reveals its strangest secrets.
Step behind closed doors to see what unfolds after visitors leave, from an octopus tackling a dinner puzzle to a baby swell shark breaking free. As a missing-fish mystery winds through jellyfish life cycles and hidden tank drama, each reveal makes the nighttime world of the aquarium more fascinating to watch.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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