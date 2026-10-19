The Health Of Our Oceans

Curiosity Original
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Sylvia Earle confronts the hidden forces pushing the sea toward collapse.
Marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle examines how pollution, overfishing, and changing ocean chemistry are reshaping the planet's largest ecosystem. Through evidence from decades of exploration, the film reveals why the ocean underpins life on Earth and what is at risk as dead zones spread and marine life declines. Sign up to watch a clear, urgent account of the science behind our changing seas.
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