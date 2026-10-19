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Top Science Stories of 2018

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The breakthroughs that changed 2018, from Mars to ancient human origins.

Revisit a year of discoveries that stretched from Mars missions and exoplanet searches to climate science, medical advances, and the remarkably complete Little Foot fossil. This documentary connects headline-making breakthroughs across space, Earth, and human history, revealing how 2018 reshaped what scientists know. Sign up to see the stories behind a pivotal year in science.

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