Top Science Stories of 2018

The breakthroughs that changed 2018, from Mars to ancient human origins.

Revisit a year of discoveries that stretched from Mars missions and exoplanet searches to climate science, medical advances, and the remarkably complete Little Foot fossil. This documentary connects headline-making breakthroughs across space, Earth, and human history, revealing how 2018 reshaped what scientists know. Sign up to see the stories behind a pivotal year in science.