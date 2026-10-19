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Mars InSight: Seven Minutes to Touchdown

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A robotic explorer faces Mars in a harrowing countdown to discovery.

As InSight hurtles through the Martian atmosphere, every second of its descent could decide the mission's fate. This episode reveals the precision behind one of space exploration's toughest maneuvers and why a safe landing matters, as scientists aim to study the deep interior of Mars for the first time. Sign up to witness the tension and the science behind it.

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