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Hunting For Martian Life: The Perseverance Rover

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A high-stakes rover mission searches an ancient Martian lake for life.

See how NASA's Perseverance rover races to Mars with one central goal: determine whether life once existed on the Red Planet. From its perilous landing to its cameras, sample collection, oxygen-making test, and experimental helicopter, this episode reveals how one mission could reshape what we know about Mars and future exploration.

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