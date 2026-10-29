Hunting For Martian Life: The Perseverance Rover

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A high-stakes rover mission searches an ancient Martian lake for life.
See how NASA's Perseverance rover races to Mars with one central goal: determine whether life once existed on the Red Planet. From its perilous landing to its cameras, sample collection, oxygen-making test, and experimental helicopter, this episode reveals how one mission could reshape what we know about Mars and future exploration.
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