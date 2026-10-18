Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Space Probes!

98% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Tiny explorers brave impossible worlds, rewriting our map of the solar system.

Meet the probes that crossed brutal radiation, extreme temperatures, and billions of miles to reveal volcanoes on Io, hidden oceans beneath icy moons, Saturn's intricate rings, and the farthest reaches beyond our solar system. This series turns robotic missions into high-stakes human ingenuity, with discoveries that keep expanding what we know about our cosmic neighborhood.

Episode guide

6 episodes

Love Space Probes!? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Space Probes!, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.