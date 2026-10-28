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Birth Of The Solar System

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When worlds collide, the solar system's violent past comes into focus.

Discover how chaos, collisions, and planetary migration may have shaped the solar system we know today. From Jupiter and Saturn's shifting influence to the impact that formed the Moon, this film connects surprising evidence across planets and beyond. Sign up to watch a deeper scientific story behind Earth's origins and our system's uneasy stability.

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